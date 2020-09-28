172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|benelli-imperiale-400-available-at-an-emi-of-rs-4999-5895461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Benelli Imperiale 400 available at an EMI of Rs 4,999

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is now available with an 85 percent finance scheme. Booking amount for the Imperiale is also as low as Rs 6,000.

Moneycontrol News

The Benelli Imperiale 400, the only BS-VI motorcycle in the company’s Indian portfolio, recently had a price hike of about Rs 20,000. Now, however, the company is offering the bike with a low EMI option to make it easier to own.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is now available with an 85 percent finance scheme and and EMI as low as Rs 4,999. Booking amount for the Imperiale, as well, is as low as Rs 6,000.

The Imperiale is powered by a 374cc single-cylinder engine that produces 21 PS and 29 Nm of torque. This is identical to the BS-IV engine previously but the rpms have changed mildly.

The Imperiale's styling is proper retro with a round headlamp, tear-drop tank and a high split-seat setup.

The Imperiale is available in three colour options –silver, black and red. With its retro design and price, the Imperiale 400 directly competes with the Royal Enfield 350 in a segment which is pretty fairly well dominated by the Indian brand. There is also the Jawa and the Jawa 42.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is priced at Rs 1.69 lakh, ex-showroom.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Auto #Benelli #Technology

