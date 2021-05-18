Bajaj Pulsar 250F spotted testing first time: What to expect

Bajaj Pulsar 250F will sport a half fairing

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 has been spotted around a while back and while we already know a new naked was about to arrive, it seems like the company is looking at bringing in a faired version as well.

Spotted by auto publisher Bikewale, the Pulsar 250F gets its first sighting on public roads and while it is still covered in camouflage, we get to see a few minor details.

First off, from the image the new Pulsar 250F seems to get a half-fairing, which means it could essentially replace the current 220F. This also means there are going to be two variants of the bike, a naked and faired variant, both of which can be seen on the current Pulsar 180 and 220 as well.

The fairing however, is the end of it for the changes. Fuel tank onwards, almost everything is the same as the naked 250. The bike is as curvy as the naked bike and the rear seat trails upwards very sharply. The exhaust is a nice stubby unit and a new set of alloys completes the look.

As for the powertrain, the engine is expected to be a new 250cc single-cylinder and not the same one as the Dominar 250. Since the 250F will also be positioned more as a commuter’s sporty motorcycle, we can expect slightly lower power and torque figures as well. On the suspension front, you will get a conventional telescopic unit for the front wheel, but the rear, this time around will be a monoshock unit.

Finally, the new Pulsar 250 bikes are expected to be unveiled in the next few months and as for pricing, a tag of around Rs 1.3 lakh is expected.