2020 Hyundai i20 spotted testing undisguised on public roads

We all know that there is a new Hyundai i20 in the works, but now there are undisguised images of the new hatchback doing the rounds on the internet.

The car was unveiled earlier this year and will be launched for international markets soon. The images, however, are of an undisguised i20 taking a stroll on public roads.

In terms of design, Hyundai will be carrying forward its ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ philosophy over to the i20 and this can be seen from the images. It gets a fairly wide cascading grille flanked by very angular headlamp units. These sharp lines are carried from the front, through the sides and on to the rear of the car ending with triangular-shaped tail lamps connected by a light bar. The wheels are dual-tone alloys that match the nature of the hatchback.

The cabin is also expected to be upgraded to match those of the Creta and the Elantra. Expect a lot of equipment to be added, too, like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, a Bose sound system, wireless charging, and Hyundai Blue Link connected car technology.

The car is also expected to make it to India later this year, but just like the outgoing version, the i20 for India will be shortened to fit into the sub-4m mark for tax sops. As far as powertrains are concerned, we can expect the i20 to be the same as the ones from the newer Hyundai cars. The petrol motor is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine producing 83 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. The diesel is a 1.5-litre engine that produces 115 PS and 250 Nm. We can also expect the 1-litre turbo from the Venue dishing out 120 PS and 173 Nm to make its way to the i20.

Expect prices for the new Hyundai i20 to rise by about Rs 30,000-35,000. Hyundai is also developing the i20 N and, while not specifically confirmed, there is hope for it to come to India as the company is considering launching the N-line of cars here.

The Hyundai i20 competes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and the Toyota Glanza in India.

Image source: Club Palisade Korea