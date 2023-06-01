Australia considering a ban on unethical uses of AI, including deepfakes

Representative Image

The Australian government is considering a ban on 'high-risk' uses of Artificial Intelligence, including cases of potential harm that could arise from deepfakes, algorithmic bias.

As per The Guardian, Australia's industry and science minister, Ed Husic will release a discussion paper on emerging technologies, drafted by the country's National Science and Technology Council that will include guidelines for "safe and responsible" AI practices.

The paper warns against AI being used for, "potentially harmful purposes", which include "generating deepfakes to influence democratic processes or cause other deceit, creating misinformation and disinformation, (and) encouraging people to self-harm”.

It also noted "algorithmic bias", and said that it was one of the biggest dangers in AI. It cited an example of AI favouring male candidates over females in recruitment or targeting minority groups.

As for the 'high-risk' cases, the paper called for discussion on, "whether any high-risk AI applications or technologies should be banned completely", and if yes, then what criteria should be applied.

In a statement, Husic said that AI regulation, "is a balancing act the whole world is grappling with at the moment”.

He noted the positives of AI saying the "upside is massive, whether it’s fighting superbugs with new AI-developed antibiotics or preventing online fraud", but said there needs to be, "appropriate safeguards".