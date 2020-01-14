Asus' ROG Chakram is a wireless gaming mouse with a programmable joystick

Asus has ramped up its efforts to make a mark in the PC gaming segment by pushing the boundaries of screens refresh rates and delivering new form factors for gaming laptops. The company’s latest innovation comes on the gaming accessories front in the form of a programmable joystick on a gaming mouse.

While Asus revealed the ROG Chakram last year, marketing for the gaming mouse didn’t commence until CES 2020, where it came into the limelight along with the company's unveiling of the world’s first 360Hz gaming monitor and the fastest 14-inch gaming laptop. However, the ROG Chakram isn’t short on innovation with a potentially compelling list of features.

Customisations on most gaming mouses are often limited to features like high DPI, programmable buttons and RGB lighting. The Asus ROG Chakram, on the other hand, does everything expected of a traditional gaming mouse and more. The Chakram allows users to adjust button clicks on the left and right mouse button with the inclusion of four additional Omron switches (two sets). Asus also provides a set of tweezers that make swapping out the switches a breeze.

The biggest highlight of the ROG Chakram is the addition of the analogue stick that’s located near the thumb buttons. Although it is much smaller than a joystick on a PlayStation or Xbox controller, it can still offer the full benefits of an analogue controller if you desire. Using it in analogue mode allows you to get a sense of your surroundings, similar to an analogue stick on a gaming controller. This is particularly useful in simulators and open-world titles.

The Digital mode turns the Chakram’s joystick into a four-way directional input that works similar to a D-pad on a controller. This mode is ideal for first-person shooters, allowing you to switch between weapons. Additionally, this wireless gaming mouse will arrive with two different-sized caps or a cover if you do not want to use the joystick. The height of the joystick can also be adjusted.

The Chakram features wireless charging and is compatible with Qi standards. It features support for Bluetooth or RF and can be plugged in over USB-C. According to Asus, it can deliver up to 79 hours on a single charge. The ROG Chakram features up to 16,000 DPI, which can be adjusted with a dedicated button. According to The Verge, the Chakram is expected to be priced at around $150 (Approx. Rs 10,650) in the US. The ROG Chakram is a wireless gaming mouse designed for users who demand flexibility and customisability.