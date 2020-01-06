App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CES 2020: Asus showcases the world's first 360Hz monitor with G-Sync support

The company also unveiled a 32-inch 4K G-Sync Ultimate monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Asus is continually breaking ground with gaming screens for both smartphones, laptops and monitors. In 2019, Asus became the first brand to launch a 120Hz Super AMOLED smartphone display as well as a laptop with a 300Hz refresh rate panel. Asus also showed off a 360Hz refresh rate gaming monitor last year, but it turned out to be nothing more than an April Fool’s joke.

At CES 2020, Asus just showcased the real deal, bringing the world’s first 360Hz monitor to the event. The ROG Swift 360Hz is the fastest monitor and the first Nvidia G-Sync gaming monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate. The new Swift monitor can put out 50-percent more frames per second as compared to the more widely available 240Hz gaming monitors, which will offer an edge to E-sports and competitive gamers.

The 24.5-inch display features an FHD (1080p) resolution with a 2.8ms response time. Nvidia also optimises the pixel response in overdrive mode to reduce ghosting, above the integrated G-Sync support. This 360Hz monitor features a gaming-centric design that graces other high-end ROG gaming monitors.

Close

Asus has also unveiled a new monitor that works for both gaming and professionals. The ROG Swift PG32UQX is a 32-inch 4K monitor. The screen features HDR support and reaches up to 1400 nits of brightness. The monitor boasts full-array local dimming backlight with 1152 Mini LED zones giving you the brightest highlights, while the Mini-LED backlights can turn off to offer the darkest blacks.

related news

The Swift PG32UQX also features a 144Hz refresh rate and is G-Sync Ultimate certified, which guarantees tear-free gameplay. Monitors are subjected to 300 image quality tests before they receive the G-Sync Ultimate certification. The Swift PG32UQX also boats the gaming-centric design synonymous with ROG monitors. Asus’ new 4K monitor will allow creative professionals to partake in competitive gaming as the 144Hz refresh rate offers significant improvements above 60Hz screens.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Asus #gaming

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.