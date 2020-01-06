CES 2020: Asus showcases the world's first 360Hz monitor with G-Sync support

Asus is continually breaking ground with gaming screens for both smartphones, laptops and monitors. In 2019, Asus became the first brand to launch a 120Hz Super AMOLED smartphone display as well as a laptop with a 300Hz refresh rate panel. Asus also showed off a 360Hz refresh rate gaming monitor last year, but it turned out to be nothing more than an April Fool’s joke.

At CES 2020, Asus just showcased the real deal, bringing the world’s first 360Hz monitor to the event. The ROG Swift 360Hz is the fastest monitor and the first Nvidia G-Sync gaming monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate. The new Swift monitor can put out 50-percent more frames per second as compared to the more widely available 240Hz gaming monitors, which will offer an edge to E-sports and competitive gamers.

The 24.5-inch display features an FHD (1080p) resolution with a 2.8ms response time. Nvidia also optimises the pixel response in overdrive mode to reduce ghosting, above the integrated G-Sync support. This 360Hz monitor features a gaming-centric design that graces other high-end ROG gaming monitors.

Asus has also unveiled a new monitor that works for both gaming and professionals. The ROG Swift PG32UQX is a 32-inch 4K monitor. The screen features HDR support and reaches up to 1400 nits of brightness. The monitor boasts full-array local dimming backlight with 1152 Mini LED zones giving you the brightest highlights, while the Mini-LED backlights can turn off to offer the darkest blacks.