    Artifact, the news app from Instagram's co-founders, is available on iOS, Android

    The app, which had a waitlist, is now live on Apple's App store and Google's Play Store

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Artifact)

    The personalised news aggregation app from Instagram's co-founders, Artifact, is now available for download on Google's Play Store and the Apple App Store.

    Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the creators of Instagram, one of the largest content sharing platforms under Meta's wing, launched the app in January in an invite-only testing phase that saw nearly 160,000 sign-ups.

    Now it is available to the public at large, and as TechCrunch reported, it no longer requires a phone number or an invite to download and use.

    Along with the public launch, the Artifact team in a Medium post talked about the features introduced with the full release.

    One of these allows the user to see which news articles are popular among your contacts. These articles will have a special badge that denotes they have been read by at least some of your contacts.

    Another feature allows you to see your reading history. When you read 10 articles on the platform, Artifact will start showing you statistics on your preferred categories, publishers and topics.

    You will also be able to "thumb down" articles you do not like, and when you tap on the icon, you can fine-tune your interests and take actions to see fewer content from sources you don't prefer.

    Artifact was launched in an invite-only phase that required a US-based phone number and an invite, meaning many people around the world could not try the app.

    Now it has dropped the phone number requirement and opened the app up to larger people.

