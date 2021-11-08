Apple's roadmap for new silicon leaked, hints at new Mac Pro and Macbook Air

The new chips will be used in updates models of the Mac Pro and MacBook Air

Apple is reportedly hard at work, creating three new next generation processors meant for the Mac Pro and MacBook Air. The new silicon will be given the codenames - Ibiza, Lobos and Palma.

As reported on by Apple Insider, digital publication The Information talked to various sources who claimed to have direct knowledge of the road map and told the publication, that all three chips will contain two dies, as opposed to one on the M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max. They will be made using an upgraded version of the 5nm process used for the current chips.

The sources also say that some variants may even come with four dies and will be manufactured with a 3nm process.

Ibiza is the baseline SoC and will be used in future MacBook Air models and will debut with a new base version of the iPad. The other two chips - Lobos and Palma - will be put to use in the next MacBook Pro or Mac desktops.

Apple will also reportedly upgrade the current Mac Pro, which uses an Intel chip to a processor based on the design of the M1 Max with two dies.

Recently, Jon Prosser leaked information about a new line-up of MacBook Air models that are set to arrive in the middle of 2022. They will also come with a new design and will look like the new MacBook Pro but with a much thinner frame.

Apple will also launch the new Air models in various colours like the new 24-inch iMac.