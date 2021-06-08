Apple WWDC 2021: 5 most significant announcements

Apple WWDC 2021: Here are the most significant updates that we want to get access to as soon as possible.

Apple gave a sneak peek at various new features that would be coming for its devices via the next version of iOS, macOS, watchOS and iPadOS. Among all the announcements, a few would have a major impact on how we use and interact with our devices. Here are the most significant updates that we want to get access to as soon as possible.

FaceTime Access for non-Apple Users: FaceTime has been one of the significant advantages of the Apple ecosystem. The audio/video calling feature that has long been exclusive for Apple users is now being made available for non-Apple users later this year with iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey.

No, Apple is not launching the FaceTime service or app for Android or Windows, but Apple users can now send video call invite links to non-Apple users. The invite will enable Android or Windows users to join a FaceTime video call using their browser with limited functionality. The video calls will still be end-to-end encrypted. In our opinion, this would significantly change how personal and professional video calls will be done going ahead.

Universal Control for Mac and iPad: Several third-party apps are already available that let you access or use your Apple iPad’s screen with your Mac. The trouble is most of these apps require you to purchase them, and also, they are a bit difficult to set up. Apple has taken care of this with macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15 with a feature called Universal control.

You just need to bring your Mac and iPad next to each other. They will automatically connect with each other, allowing you to move your mouse pointer over to the iPad display seamlessly to launch apps or drag and drop content between devices. You will also be able to use the keyboard of your Mac to type on the iPad. This marks a big change for power users if it works as efficiently as Apple demoed in the WWDC keynote.

Dolby And Spatial Audio Support: Apple recently announced the support for lossless audio on the Apple Music app. Along with that, the announcement of Dolby Audio and Spatial audio for Apple Music - this has gone live already post the WWDC keynote.

However, Apple also announced the addition of Spatial audio for FaceTime which would be available later this year – this would make video calls feel more natural. You will be able to identify individual voices as the sound will feel as if they are coming from the direction in which the person would be visible on the screen. Moreover, this would be available on iPhone, iPad as well as Mac devices. In addition, Spatial audio will also be coming to AppleTV devices with the next version of tvOS.

Quickly Find Shared Items: With iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Apple is making a massive change for shared things with you by your family and friends. Any links, photos, audio or video content shared with you in a message will automatically be added under a new ‘Shared with You’ section in the corresponding app.

You will see the new section in the News app, Music, AppleTV, Podcast and the Photos app and immediately, you can even reply to the person who shared the item with you without leaving the app. This makes it easy to keep track of shared items, find them anytime, and continue the conversation by immediately identifying and replying to the person who shared them with you.

Live text and Visual Lookup: With the next version of iOS, Apple will finally be adding two prominent features that Android users boast about – Live text and Visual search. With Live Text, your iPhone and Mac will be able to identify text items in a photo and let you interact with them. For, e.g. if an image has the phone number and address of a business, your Apple device will extract the information and then enable you to call the number or find directions to the location. You will also be able to translate from one language to another for text written in any photo that’s on your Apple device.

Furthermore, on iOS devices, the Live text function will also work directly within the camera app for any item placed in the viewfinder without having to take a picture. Visual Lookup is the second feature that will enable you to find information about any item in a photo saved on your iOS device or the Mac. You would just need to tap or click on the image, and it would identify and show you information about the item in a pop-up box. The only catch is that the feature is supported only on iPhone 12 series devices right now.