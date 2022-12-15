Apple will reportedly allow sideloading, third-party app stores on iOS: But what does the Internet think about the move

Apple is reportedly planning on letting users sideload apps through third-party app stores and websites on their iPhones and iPads in the European Union. The move could take place as soon as late next year, according to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman. However, the move has left the community divided.



Changes would also come to NFC chip and camera access, Find My network for rivals to the AirTag, web browsing engines and other areas of Apple’s software. The company still plans to charge developers for access to iOS even with side loading.

Android smartphone users have been able to sideload apps through website and third-party app stores for years now. And while the move might be a step in the right direction, users on Twitter are sceptical, citing that Apple could make the process of sideloading apps extremely complex to deter users from doing so. Gurman also highlighted benefits of the move.

Additionally, users have also cited that Apple could take advantage of the fact that developers will still have to abide by iOS’ rules. Users have also cited that iPhone customers must have the choice to downloading apps through the Apple App Store, third-party apps, and sideloading through websites.

But not everyone’s a fan of the move as some developers have criticised the EU, suggesting that the move could weaken some of iOS’ security measures. Some users have also cited that the positive reaction to the news comes primarily from Android users.