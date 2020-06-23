Apple iOS 14 comes with a plethora of India-specific features: All you need to know

Apple has introduced iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020. The new iPhone OS comes loaded with new features along with a completely redesigned Home screen. Apart from these new additions, Apple has also introduced some India-specific features in iOS 14.

Here is a list of features that Apple has released specially for India.

New Fonts for India

Apple has added support for 20 new document fonts in iOS 14. This is in addition to the 18 existing fonts that were previously added in iOS 13 and older updates, which have been “upgraded with more weights and italics to give you greater choice.”

Mail support for email addresses using Indian script

With iOS 14, the native Mail app has received support for Indian scripts. You can send and receive email using addresses composed of Indian script.

Smart Downloads

Users can download Indian Siri voices and software updates, as well as download and stream Apple TV+ shows over cellular networks for the first time. Last year, Apple removed the cap of 200MB file-size downloads via cellular data in iOS 13, allowing users to download any file of any size using cellular data.

Full-screen effects localised for India

Messages now feature corresponding full-screen effects when you send greetings in 23 Indian languages. This means if you send a 'Happy Diwali'or a 'Happy Holi' text message to someone on the Messages app, it will load a full-screen effect for the same.

Additional translation languages for Siri

Siri can translate between many more languages, with support for over 65 language pairs, including Indian English. This is an upgrade over last year’s addition in iOS 13, which supported ‘Indian English male and female Siri voices’.

