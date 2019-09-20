Here's a list of some India-specific features in Apple's iOS 13

iOS 13 has been released in India and available for download on iPhone and iPod touch. The new software update comes with a bunch of new features like dark mode, new photos app, etc. Apart from these features, iOS 13 also includes some India-specific features.



Indian English support for Siri

While Siri has got smarter over the years, it has struggled to understand Indian English. Apple has worked upon the problem and claimed that the new iOS version would support an ‘all‑new and more natural Indian English male and female Siri voices’.

Support for more Indian languagesiOS 13 now natively supports 22 Indian languages. The keyboard would now support languages like Kashmiri, Assamese, Bodo, Dogri, Sanskrit and Devanagari languages like Konkani, Santali, Sindhi, Maithili, etc.

Typing predictions in Hindi

In iOS 12, Apple did feature support for Devanagari Hindi keyboard. However, typing on the Hindi keyboard was difficult, mainly due to the unavailability of predictions. Apple has added predictions in Hindi with iOS 13. The Hindi Devanagari keyboard includes typing predictions that suggest the next word as users type and would learn from their typing over time.





Keyboard and fonts

iOS 13 supports bilingual Hindi and English keyboard that would also support typing predictions, including Hindi. The new OS also supports four new system fonts for Gurmukhi, Kannada, Odia, and Gujarati. It also gets 30 new document fonts for reading in Hindi, Marathi, Nepali, Sanskrit, Bengali, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, etc.

Enhanced language setup

iOS 13 would offer enhanced options if it detects that the user speaks more than one language. This would result in adding relevant languages to the keyboard, dictation languages and preferred languages.

Video downloads optimised for congestioniOS 13 adds optimisation for video streaming performance on iPhones. Video-streaming apps like Hotstar, Netflix can optimise the time of day to download content, avoiding congested networks and cellular charges.

No data cap for cellular downloads

Previously, Apple did not allow users to download updates over 200MB on cellular data. In iOS 13, Apple has removed that cap and now users can download any file of any size using cellular data. To do so, go to Settings> iTunes and App Stores > App downloads and tap on ‘Always Allow’.



