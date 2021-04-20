Apple Spring Loaded 2021: How to livestream Apple launch event, what to expect

Apple could unveil a redesigned iMac and the long-rumoured AirTags at the 'Spring Loaded' Apple event.

Apple is scheduled to host its first media event for 2021 later today, titled ‘Spring Loaded’. The tech giant is expected to add to its lineup of devices and could also upgrade some of its services at tonight’s event. Apple Spring Loaded will follow the same virtual only format as with all its events held in 2020.

How to watch Apple Spring Loaded Live?

You can watch tonight’s Apple event live at 10:30 pm (IST) or 10:00 am (PDT). Apple’s 2021 event will be live streamed on the company’s official website as well as its YouTube channel. You can also catch all the latest updates from tonight’s Spring Loaded event right here, on our live blog, which will be up and running by 08:30 pm (IST).

What to Expect at Apple Spring Loaded Event?

Apple is expected to unveil a new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display and a redesigned iMac. Apple AirPods 3 are also rumoured to make a debut at the Spring Loaded Apple event on April 20 alongside the AirTags. An update to Apple TV has been rumoured for years but recent reports hint at the possibility of a 2021 release date. It is likely that Apple will announce a release date for iOS 14.5 at the event.

