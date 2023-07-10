Apple reportedly testing larger iMac models

Apple cancelled the last of the Intel-based 27-inch iMacs last year.(Image: Apple)

Apple is experimenting with a larger, 32-inch iMac, according to news reports.

According to reports from Bloomberg, Apple is testing an iMac prototype with a 32-inch display, similar to the Pro Display XDR monitor.

As expected, the new iMac will be powered by Apple's latest in-house M3 chipset and will release in late 2024 or early 2025. Currently, the largest iMac available is the 24-inch iMac M1 Apple introduced in 2021. It also cancelled the last of the Intel-based 27-inch iMacs last year.

The new M3 chipsets are expected to be made using an advanced 3nm process, as opposed to the 5nm for M2. This will yield both performance gains and greater power efficiency. It could result in an iMac that is faster and lighter than the previous generation.

An alternative for now is Apple's Pro Display XDR monitor. The premium display starts at a pricey $4,999 and offers 6K (6016 x 3384) resolution with a peak sustained brightness of 1600 nits. It has coverage for the P3 wide colour gamut at nearly 1.073 billion colours.