Apple reportedly halted M2 chip production in January

Apple reportedly stopped production of its custom M2-series processors in January. The customized chips power the MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and MacBook Air models.

The report published by Korean publication The Elec, and spotted by MacRumors, says TSMC - Apple's production partners - did not send wafers for 5nm M2 chips in January and February. It was reportedly because Apple requested that production be stopped due to low demand for MacBooks.

According to the article, TSMC sends wafer-based products to Korea's Amkor Technologies for packaging. In January and February, Amkor said they received no parts.

The production of M2 chips was resumed after February, but only at half the units, compared to the previous year.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple saw a 5% year-over-year decline in the first quarter, and also saw lower revenue across Mac and wearables. This is because there were no new Mac models being offered by the end of 2022.

During Apple's earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said that Apple was facing "a challenging situation" in the PC market, and said even though the company had "low share" it still had, "a competitive advantage with Apple silicon".

Cook warned investors that it was going to, "be a little rough in the short term".