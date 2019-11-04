Apple may soon sell iPhones on subscription: Report

Apple could launch a programme to sell its iPhones on a subscription basis, according to a new report. The speculation is based upon comments given by CEO Tim Cook during the recent Q4 earnings call.

Cook told CNBC that Apple is planning to sell iPhones based on a monthly premium. The company could replace the traditional sales model with a new subscription model which could be called Apple Prime.

“In terms of hardware as a service or as a bundle, if you will, there are customers today that essentially view the hardware like that because they’re on upgrade plans and so forth”, said Cook.

He further hinted about something on the lines of a subscription model. As per the report, Apple will bundle its services like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music and Apple Pay along with the iPhone for a monthly fee.

The company does offer an upgrade plan in the US wherein customers pay for their iPhones on a monthly basis. After paying for a year, the customers can trade their old iPhone with the latest one.

Apple could possibly club its services to the existing iPhone Upgrade Program under Apple Prime. This would not only increase its sales and revenue but also be an easier way for people to get on board with Apple’s list of services.