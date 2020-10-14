172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-iphone-12-series-vs-iphone-11-series-specifications-price-in-india-features-5961191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 12 series vs iPhone 11 series: Specifications, price in India, features

Here’s a spec comparison of the iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 12 launched at the Hi, Speed Apple event comes with a bunch of new upgrades. The four iPhone 12 models - iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max - come as a successor to the iPhone 11 series. How do the new 2020 iPhones fare against the iPhone 11 series?

Here’s a spec comparison of the iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 11 Pro Max.

We will also be adding the iPhone 12 mini to the iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 comparison as it is a newly-positioned product under the iPhone 12 series that does not come with a successor.

Close
Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 mini
ParametersiPhone 12 iPhone 12 miniiPhone 11
Display6.1-inch OLED5.4-inch OLED6.1-inch Liquid Retina
Resolution2,532x1,170 pixels2,340x1,080 pixels828 x 1792
ProcessorApple A14 BionicApple A14 BionicApple A13 Bionic
RAMNANANA
Storage64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB
Rear Camera12MP f/1.6 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.12MP f/1.6 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.12MP f/1.8 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.
Front Camera12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
BatteryNA. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 offers up to 15 hours of video playbackNA. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 mini offers up to 15 hours of video playbackNA. Apple claims that the iPhone 11 offers an hour more than juice than the iPhone XR
5GYesYesNo
Wireless ChargingMagSafe and Qi-enabled MagSafe and Qi-enabled Qi-enabled
BiometricsFace IDFace IDFace ID
ColoursBlack, White, Blue, green, and Product Red.Black, White, Blue, green, and Product Red.White, Black, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), Yellow and Green.
PriceRs 79,900 for iPhone 12 64GB, Rs 84,900 for iPhone 12 128GB, Rs 94,900 for iPhone 12 256GBRs 69,900 for iPhone 12 mini 64GB, Rs 74,900 for iPhone 12 mini 128GB, Rs 84,900 for iPhone 12 mini 256GBRs 54,900 for iPhone 11 64GB variant, Rs 59,900 for iPhone 11 128GB variant,Rs 69,900 for iPhone 11 256GB variant, 
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro
ParametersiPhone 12 ProiPhone 11 Pro
Display6.1-inch Super Retina XDR5.8-inch Super Retina XDR
Resolution2,532x1,170 pixels1125 x 2436
ProcessorApple A14 BionicApple A13 Bionic
RAMNA4GB
Storage128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB64GB/256GB/512GB
Rear Camera12MP f/1.6 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view + 12MP f/2.0 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto +12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.
Front Camera12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
BatteryNA. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 Pro offers up to 17 hours of video playbackNA. Four hours more than iPhone XS.
5GYesNo
Wireless ChargingMagSafe and Qi-enabled Qi-enabled
BiometricsFace IDFace ID
ColoursGold, Silver, Graphite, and Blue.Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green.
PriceRs 1,19,900 for iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, Rs 1,29,900 for iPhone 12 Pro 256GB, Rs 1,49,900 for iPhone 12 Pro 512GBRs 1,01,900 for iPhone 11 Pro 64GB variant on Flipkart (Price may vary).
iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
ParametersiPhone 12 ProiPhone 11 Pro Max
Display6.7-inch Super Retina XDR6.5-inch Super Retina XDR
Resolution2,778x1,284 pixels1242 x 2688
ProcessorApple A14 BionicApple A13 Bionic
RAMNA4GB
Storage128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB64GB/256GB/512GB
Rear Camera12MP f/1.6 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view + 12MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto +12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.
Front Camera12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
BatteryNA. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers up to 17 hours of video playbackNA. Five hours more than iPhone XS.
5GYesNo
Wireless ChargingMagSafe and Qi-enabled Qi-enabled
BiometricsFace IDFace ID
ColoursGold, Silver, Graphite, and Blue.Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green
PriceRs 1,29,900 for iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB, Rs 1,39,900 for iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB, Rs 1,59,900 for iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GBRs 1,09,900 for 64GB on Flipkart (price may vary).
 
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #Apple #iPhone #iPhone 11 #iPhone 12 #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.