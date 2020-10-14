Apple iPhone 12 series vs iPhone 11 series: Specifications, price in India, features

Apple iPhone 12 launched at the Hi, Speed Apple event comes with a bunch of new upgrades. The four iPhone 12 models - iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max - come as a successor to the iPhone 11 series. How do the new 2020 iPhones fare against the iPhone 11 series?

Here’s a spec comparison of the iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 11 Pro Max.

We will also be adding the iPhone 12 mini to the iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 comparison as it is a newly-positioned product under the iPhone 12 series that does not come with a successor.

Parameters iPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini iPhone 11 Display 6.1-inch OLED 5.4-inch OLED 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Resolution 2,532x1,170 pixels 2,340x1,080 pixels 828 x 1792 Processor Apple A14 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic RAM NA NA NA Storage 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB Rear Camera 12MP f/1.6 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view. 12MP f/1.6 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view. 12MP f/1.8 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view. Front Camera 12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording 12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording 12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording Battery NA. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 offers up to 15 hours of video playback NA. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 mini offers up to 15 hours of video playback NA. Apple claims that the iPhone 11 offers an hour more than juice than the iPhone XR 5G Yes Yes No Wireless Charging MagSafe and Qi-enabled MagSafe and Qi-enabled Qi-enabled Biometrics Face ID Face ID Face ID Colours Black, White, Blue, green, and Product Red. Black, White, Blue, green, and Product Red. White, Black, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), Yellow and Green. Price Rs 79,900 for iPhone 12 64GB, Rs 84,900 for iPhone 12 128GB, Rs 94,900 for iPhone 12 256GB Rs 69,900 for iPhone 12 mini 64GB, Rs 74,900 for iPhone 12 mini 128GB, Rs 84,900 for iPhone 12 mini 256GB Rs 54,900 for iPhone 11 64GB variant, Rs 59,900 for iPhone 11 128GB variant, Rs 69,900 for iPhone 11 256GB variant,

Parameters iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR Resolution 2,532x1,170 pixels 1125 x 2436 Processor Apple A14 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic RAM NA 4GB Storage 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB 64GB/256GB/512GB Rear Camera 12MP f/1.6 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view + 12MP f/2.0 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom 12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto +12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view. Front Camera 12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording 12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording Battery NA. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 Pro offers up to 17 hours of video playback NA. Four hours more than iPhone XS. 5G Yes No Wireless Charging MagSafe and Qi-enabled Qi-enabled Biometrics Face ID Face ID Colours Gold, Silver, Graphite, and Blue. Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green. Price Rs 1,19,900 for iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, Rs 1,29,900 for iPhone 12 Pro 256GB, Rs 1,49,900 for iPhone 12 Pro 512GB Rs 1,01,900 for iPhone 11 Pro 64GB variant on Flipkart (Price may vary).