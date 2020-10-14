Apple iPhone 12 series vs iPhone 11 series: Specifications, price in India, features

Here’s a spec comparison of the iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Apple iPhone 12 launched at the Hi, Speed Apple event comes with a bunch of new upgrades. The four iPhone 12 models - iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max - come as a successor to the iPhone 11 series. How do the new 2020 iPhones fare against the iPhone 11 series?
Here’s a spec comparison of the iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 11 Pro Max.
We will also be adding the iPhone 12 mini to the iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 comparison as it is a newly-positioned product under the iPhone 12 series that does not come with a successor.
|Parameters
|iPhone 12
|iPhone 12 mini
|iPhone 11
|Display
|6.1-inch OLED
|5.4-inch OLED
|6.1-inch Liquid Retina
|Resolution
|2,532x1,170 pixels
|2,340x1,080 pixels
|828 x 1792
|Processor
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|RAM
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Storage
|64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB
|64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB
|64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP f/1.6 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.
|12MP f/1.6 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.
|12MP f/1.8 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.
|Front Camera
|12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
|12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
|12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
|Battery
|NA. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 offers up to 15 hours of video playback
|NA. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 mini offers up to 15 hours of video playback
|NA. Apple claims that the iPhone 11 offers an hour more than juice than the iPhone XR
|5G
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Wireless Charging
|MagSafe and Qi-enabled
|MagSafe and Qi-enabled
|Qi-enabled
|Biometrics
|Face ID
|Face ID
|Face ID
|Colours
|Black, White, Blue, green, and Product Red.
|Black, White, Blue, green, and Product Red.
|White, Black, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), Yellow and Green.
|Price
|Rs 79,900 for iPhone 12 64GB, Rs 84,900 for iPhone 12 128GB, Rs 94,900 for iPhone 12 256GB
|Rs 69,900 for iPhone 12 mini 64GB, Rs 74,900 for iPhone 12 mini 128GB, Rs 84,900 for iPhone 12 mini 256GB
|Rs 54,900 for iPhone 11 64GB variant, Rs 59,900 for iPhone 11 128GB variant,Rs 69,900 for iPhone 11 256GB variant,
|Parameters
|iPhone 12 Pro
|iPhone 11 Pro
|Display
|6.1-inch Super Retina XDR
|5.8-inch Super Retina XDR
|Resolution
|2,532x1,170 pixels
|1125 x 2436
|Processor
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|RAM
|NA
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB
|64GB/256GB/512GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP f/1.6 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view + 12MP f/2.0 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom
|12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto +12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.
|Front Camera
|12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
|12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
|Battery
|NA. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 Pro offers up to 17 hours of video playback
|NA. Four hours more than iPhone XS.
|5G
|Yes
|No
|Wireless Charging
|MagSafe and Qi-enabled
|Qi-enabled
|Biometrics
|Face ID
|Face ID
|Colours
|Gold, Silver, Graphite, and Blue.
|Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green.
|Price
|Rs 1,19,900 for iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, Rs 1,29,900 for iPhone 12 Pro 256GB, Rs 1,49,900 for iPhone 12 Pro 512GB
|Rs 1,01,900 for iPhone 11 Pro 64GB variant on Flipkart (Price may vary).
|Parameters
|iPhone 12 Pro
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Display
|6.7-inch Super Retina XDR
|6.5-inch Super Retina XDR
|Resolution
|2,778x1,284 pixels
|1242 x 2688
|Processor
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|RAM
|NA
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB
|64GB/256GB/512GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP f/1.6 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view + 12MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom
|12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto +12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.
|Front Camera
|12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
|12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
|Battery
|NA. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers up to 17 hours of video playback
|NA. Five hours more than iPhone XS.
|5G
|Yes
|No
|Wireless Charging
|MagSafe and Qi-enabled
|Qi-enabled
|Biometrics
|Face ID
|Face ID
|Colours
|Gold, Silver, Graphite, and Blue.
|Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green
|Price
|Rs 1,29,900 for iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB, Rs 1,39,900 for iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB, Rs 1,59,900 for iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB
|Rs 1,09,900 for 64GB on Flipkart (price may vary).