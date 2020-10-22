172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-iphone-12-pro-price-in-dubai-is-cheaper-than-india-and-netizens-are-already-planning-a-purchase-trip-that-will-still-save-them-money-5997211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Dubai is cheaper than India and netizens are already planning a purchase trip - that will still save them money!

Soon after the prices were announced, netizens figured out that purchasing an iPhone 12 Pro from Dubai would not only be cheaper but also help them save some money.

Moneycontrol News

Apple iPhone 12 prices in India are relatively higher than the iPhone 11 series. Apple announced the price of all four 12 iPhone models which start at Rs 69,900 and go up to a whopping Rs 1,59,900.

Looking at the exorbitant prices, especially of the Pro models in India, netizens are rather planning a trip to Dubai to get the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB base model. The same model with 256GB and 512GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900.

Close

Compare that to the iPhone 11 Pro launch price, which was initially available for Rs 99,900, the iPhone 12 Pro saw a Rs 20,000 jump in price tag.

related news

Prices of iPhones are much higher in India compared to other parts of the world, which is mainly due to the import duties and taxes. Soon after the prices were announced, netizens figured out that purchasing an iPhone 12 Pro from Dubai would not only be cheaper but also help them save some money. 

iPhone 12 Pro price in Dubai starts at Dh 4,199, which is roughly Rs 84,000. A round trip flight ticket fare to Dubai would cost roughly Rs 18,000. Add the cost of iPhone 12 Pro, which is Rs 84,000, and other expenses roughly Rs 15,000, making it a total of 1,17,000. 



Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders go live at 12 am on October 23.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 12:01 pm

tags #Apple #iPhone #iPhone 12 #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.