Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Dubai is cheaper than India and netizens are already planning a purchase trip - that will still save them money!

Apple iPhone 12 prices in India are relatively higher than the iPhone 11 series. Apple announced the price of all four 12 iPhone models which start at Rs 69,900 and go up to a whopping Rs 1,59,900.

Looking at the exorbitant prices, especially of the Pro models in India, netizens are rather planning a trip to Dubai to get the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB base model. The same model with 256GB and 512GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900.

Compare that to the iPhone 11 Pro launch price, which was initially available for Rs 99,900, the iPhone 12 Pro saw a Rs 20,000 jump in price tag.

Prices of iPhones are much higher in India compared to other parts of the world, which is mainly due to the import duties and taxes. Soon after the prices were announced, netizens figured out that purchasing an iPhone 12 Pro from Dubai would not only be cheaper but also help them save some money.



@apple launched the new iPhone 12 Pro in India for Rs. 120K

How to buy @apple iPhone 12 Pro in India??

1. Book a 2N3D Dubai Package for Rs. 30K (approx.)

2. Visit Dubai

3. Buy an iPhone 12 Pro in Dubai for AED 4199 = Rs. 84K

Total Spent = Rs. 114K

— Mihir Chawla (@mihirchawla) October 17, 2020

iPhone 12 Pro price in Dubai starts at Dh 4,199, which is roughly Rs 84,000. A round trip flight ticket fare to Dubai would cost roughly Rs 18,000. Add the cost of iPhone 12 Pro, which is Rs 84,000, and other expenses roughly Rs 15,000, making it a total of 1,17,000.



@Apple So the cost of iPhone 12 pro max is equivalent to a round trip to Dubai, while purchasing it from there on my back to India &still managing to save approximately Rs.10,000.

Note: The iPhone 12 line up is manufactured in India. So please explain HOW???? pic.twitter.com/k4olrYO9cB — Joswin Rakesh D'sa (@DrJoswinDsa) October 21, 2020





Apple and India.

You find a store, buy an iPhone 12 pro 256gb variant.

----> Rs 129900 (USD 1768) You get a flight to Dubai, roam around a bit, buy an iPhone 12 pro 256gb variant, take a return flight to India.

----> 92412 + 20000 = Rs 112412 (USD 1530)@MKBHD @willduwilldu pic.twitter.com/2xCTWigKhd — Abhishek K (@abhishekkunnath) October 21, 2020