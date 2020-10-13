172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-iphone-12-launch-new-homepod-mini-wireless-charger-likely-to-be-unveiled-at-the-hi-speed-apple-event-today-5957551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 12 launch | New HomePod mini, wireless charger likely to be unveiled at the 'Hi, Speed' Apple event today

There will be no announcements regarding the AirPods Studio wireless headphones, AirTags, or new Macs at the iPhone 12 launch event, claims tipster Jon Prosser.

Pranav Hegde

Apple iPhone 12 will be launched today at the 'Hi, Speed' Apple event starting at 10.30 pm IST. Alongside the iPhone 12 series, Apple is expected to launch other products like the HomePod and a wireless charger. 

There have been rumours indicating the launch of a second-generation HomePod and an affordable HomePod mini. The latest development on the Apple smart speaker is that only the HomePod mini will be unveiled at the iPhone 12 launch event, according to tipster Jon Prosser. 

The new HomePod mini will precisely track your location as you walk inside the house with other U1 chip devices. It will also use the information for media controls, brightness/volume control, & door locks. The rumoured price of HomePod mini is said to be $99 (roughly Rs 7,200).

Close

Also check: Where and when to watch the 'Hi, Speed' Apple event in India

related news

Apple could also launch a wireless charger alongside the new iPhone 12 series. 

Prosser further claims that there will be no announcements regarding the AirPods Studio wireless headphones, AirTags, or new Macs at the iPhone 12 launch event.

Apple may reveal the availability details of the new iPad Air that gets powered by Apple A14 chip - the same processor that will power the new iPhone 12 models.

We can expect four new iPhone 12 models launch at the Hi, Speed Apple event on October 13.

Apple iPhone 12 launch today: Leaked price, specifications and all you need to know about Apple's 'Hi, Speed' event
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #Apple #Apple Event #iPhone #iPhone 12 #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.