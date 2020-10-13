Apple iPhone 12 launch | New HomePod mini, wireless charger likely to be unveiled at the 'Hi, Speed' Apple event today

Apple iPhone 12 will be launched today at the 'Hi, Speed' Apple event starting at 10.30 pm IST. Alongside the iPhone 12 series, Apple is expected to launch other products like the HomePod and a wireless charger.

There have been rumours indicating the launch of a second-generation HomePod and an affordable HomePod mini. The latest development on the Apple smart speaker is that only the HomePod mini will be unveiled at the iPhone 12 launch event, according to tipster Jon Prosser.

The new HomePod mini will precisely track your location as you walk inside the house with other U1 chip devices. It will also use the information for media controls, brightness/volume control, & door locks. The rumoured price of HomePod mini is said to be $99 (roughly Rs 7,200).

Also check: Where and when to watch the 'Hi, Speed' Apple event in India

Apple could also launch a wireless charger alongside the new iPhone 12 series.

Prosser further claims that there will be no announcements regarding the AirPods Studio wireless headphones, AirTags, or new Macs at the iPhone 12 launch event.

Apple may reveal the availability details of the new iPad Air that gets powered by Apple A14 chip - the same processor that will power the new iPhone 12 models.

We can expect four new iPhone 12 models launch at the Hi, Speed Apple event on October 13.