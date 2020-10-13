Apple iPhone 12 launch today: Where and when to watch the 'Hi, Speed' Apple event in India

Apple iPhone 12 launches today at 10.30 pm IST. At the Apple event titled 'Hi, Speed', Apple is expected to launch four new 5G iPhone 12 models namely, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Where to watch the iPhone 12 launch event? Details below:

Apple iPhone 12 launch event: Where to watch the livestream

Apple iPhone 12 launch event titled “Hi, Speed” is scheduled to begin at 10 am PDT/ 10.30 pm IST. The iPhone 12 launch will be limited to an online-only event.

Viewers can stream the iPhone 12 launch event on Apple’s official website and on its YouTube channel. You can also watch the Apple 'Hi, Speed' iPhone 12 launch event through the Apple events app on Apple TV. Interested viewers can set a reminder to watch the Apple Event on YouTube linked below.

Hi, Speed Apple event: Everything we know so far

As mentioned earlier, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models - iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Click here to get more details on all the leaked iPhone 12 specifications, its price, and availability details.

Apple is also expected to unveil a new HomePod mini priced at $99 (roughly Rs 7,200). This new HomePod mini will precisely track your location as you walk inside the house with other U1 devices, according to tipster Jon Prosser. It will also use the information for media controls, brightness/volume control, & door locks.

Prosser claims that the much-rumoured Apple AirTags is not launching at the iPhone 12 launch event on October 13.