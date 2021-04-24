Apple iPhone 12 emerges as the top-selling model in iPhone 12 series in the US: Report

Apple launched the iPhone 12 series back in the fourth quarter of 2020. And according to data by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, the four iPhone models account for up to 61 percent of all iPhone sales in the US, during the first three months of 2021.

According to the report (Obtained via GizChina), the iPhone 12 was the best-performing of the four phones. However, this shouldn’t come as a surprise as the iPhone 11 was the best-selling iPhone 11 model in Q3, 2020, while the iPhone XR dominated sales in 2019. But we’ll come back to the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, which incidentally, have still managed to pop up on the list of bestselling iPhones in the US in 2021.

Source: GizChina

Following the iPhone 12 was the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro, both of which saw strong sales in Q3, 2021. However, the iPhone 12 mini didn’t do so well and was the worst-performing iPhone in 2021.

The iPhone 11 also bounced back in 2021 after suffering poor numbers in the fourth quarter of 2020. The iPhone 11 accounted for 24 percent of all iPhone sales from January to March 2021, making it the best-selling iPhone this year. Additionally, the iPhone SE (2020) lost some market share in 2021, while iPhone XR sales improved from the previous quarter.