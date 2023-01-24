Apple iOS 16.3 update rolls out for iPhones: Check compatible devices, how to download, what's new

Apple has officially released iOS 16.3 and watchOS 9.3 to all supported devices. iOS 16.3 brings with it a few new features as well as some bug fixes. iOS 16.3 arrives as the latest stable build for operating system and brings with it support for HomePod (2nd-gen).

How to download and install iOS 16.3

Apple's iOS 16.3 update can be downloaded by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Download/Install on your supported iPhone. iOS 16.3 is supported on iPhones ranging from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 14 series as well as the second-gen iPhone SE and iPhone SE 5G.

iOS 16.3 Key Features





Apple is extending end-to-end encryption to 23 categories, including Notes, Photos, and iCloud Backup with iOS 16.3.



The new update will also introduces Security Keys for Apple ID, giving users the option to add a physical key to their two-factor authentication.



The new HomePod (2nd Gen) that was unveiled last week can be set up with the iOS 16.3 update.



With iOS 16.3, users will now have to hold down the side button and any one of the two volume buttons to make emergency calls.

The update will also add a new Unity wallpaper that celebrates Black History Month in February. Lastly, watchOS 9.3 is also bringing some bug fixes and improvements to performance, while adding new watch faces.

The home lock screen widget is also making a return to iOS 16.3, and Apple is expected to fix issues users have faced with Siri when responding to music, as well. The Freeform app is also getting a bug fix, while issues where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen are also addressed with iOS 16.3.