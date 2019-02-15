Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iOS 12.1.4 update makes managing subscriptions easier

The update was first spotted by Federico Viticci who posted a screenshot on Twitter.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Apple released a small but very important update that would allow users to manage their app subscriptions more easily. Going forward users can manage their subscriptions with just one click in the App Store.

In its latest software update (iOS 12.1.4), Apple has relocated the ‘Manage Subscriptions’ setting. The update was first spotted by Federico Viticci who posted a screenshot on Twitter.

Manage subscriptions is a setting wherein users can view and edit their App Store, Apple Music and Apple News subscriptions. Once users update to the latest software update, they can check their subscriptions by typing their profile icon in the App Store. Previously, there were two ways through which users could manage their subscriptions. 

One way to check subscriptions was on the iOS App Store wherein users had to tap on their profile icon, tap on their Apple ID and then scroll to the bottom of the page to find the option.

related news

The other way was through iOS settings:

  • Go to Settings, tap on iTunes & App Store. 

  • Tap on Apple ID

  • Scroll through the list and find Manage subscriptions at the bottom.

Apple has not made any changes to the iOS settings app.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 01:34 pm

tags #App Store #Apple #Apple App Store #Apple news #Apple updates #iOS 12 #iOS 12 updates #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.