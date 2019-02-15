Apple iOS 12.1.4 update makes managing subscriptions easier

Apple released a small but very important update that would allow users to manage their app subscriptions more easily. Going forward users can manage their subscriptions with just one click in the App Store.



Apple recently made a change (seems iOS 12.1.4 and 12.2 beta) to make it easier to manage subscriptions for iOS apps.

Now you just need to open the App Store, tap your profile, and choose 'Manage Subscriptions'. pic.twitter.com/4PtxvAQjTm — Federico Viticci (@viticci) February 13, 2019

In its latest software update (iOS 12.1.4), Apple has relocated the ‘Manage Subscriptions’ setting. The update was first spotted by Federico Viticci who posted a screenshot on Twitter.

Manage subscriptions is a setting wherein users can view and edit their App Store, Apple Music and Apple News subscriptions. Once users update to the latest software update, they can check their subscriptions by typing their profile icon in the App Store. Previously, there were two ways through which users could manage their subscriptions.

One way to check subscriptions was on the iOS App Store wherein users had to tap on their profile icon, tap on their Apple ID and then scroll to the bottom of the page to find the option.



Go to Settings, tap on iTunes & App Store.



Tap on Apple ID



Scroll through the list and find Manage subscriptions at the bottom.



The other way was through iOS settings:Apple has not made any changes to the iOS settings app.