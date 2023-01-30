Apple foldable iPad coming in 2024, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple doesn’t appear to be hopping on the foldable smartphone bandwagon this year. Apple fans might have to wait until 2024 for the foldable iPhone, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

2022 was a major year for foldable smartphones as competition ramped up in the market with challenges for Samsung’s throne coming from Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi. However, the analyst believes that Apple won’t be working on a foldable iPhone in 2023. But a foldable iPad with an all-new design could be in the works.



(3/3)

Anjie Technology will be the new beneficiary of the all-new design foldable iPad. There may be no new iPad releases in the next 9-12 months as the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24.

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

Additionally, a new iPad mini model could also enter production in 2024, said Kuo. The analyst also believes iPad shipments will decline by 10 to 15 percent in 2023. However, the introduction of a new foldable iPad mini in 2024 could boost shipments and improve Apple product portfolio in 2024.

The speculated foldable iPhone is also touted to feature a carbon fibre kickstand to offer better durability. Previous leaks have hinted towards future iPads opting for OLED displays Other rumours also suggested that the foldable iPad would sport a 20.25-inch screen when unfolded.

Read More