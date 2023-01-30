English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Apple foldable iPad coming in 2024, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

    The analyst also believes iPad shipments will decline by 10 to 15 percent in 2023.

    Carlsen Martin
    January 30, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

    Apple doesn’t appear to be hopping on the foldable smartphone bandwagon this year. Apple fans might have to wait until 2024 for the foldable iPhone, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.


    2022 was a major year for foldable smartphones as competition ramped up in the market with challenges for Samsung’s throne coming from Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi. However, the analyst believes that Apple won’t be working on a foldable iPhone in 2023. But a foldable iPad with an all-new design could be in the works.

    Additionally, a new iPad mini model could also enter production in 2024, said Kuo. The analyst also believes iPad shipments will decline by 10 to 15 percent in 2023. However, the introduction of a new foldable iPad mini in 2024 could boost shipments and improve Apple product portfolio in 2024.