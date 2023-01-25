Apple M2 Pro, M2 Max powered MacBook Pro 14-inch, MacBook Pro 16-inch now shipping in India, globally

Apple recently launched new MacBook Pro models under the radar along with the new custom M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The two new models include the MacBook Pro 14-inch and the MacBook Pro 16-inch.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch Price in India

The new 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro features a starting price of Rs 1,99,990 in India. Additionally, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Max will set you back Rs 3,09,900.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Price in India

The new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro features a starting price of Rs 2,49,990 in India. Additionally, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Max will set you back Rs 3,49,900.

Apple MacBook Pros (2023) Specifications

The new MacBook Pro models now include Wi-Fi 6E3 and a “more advanced HDMI” (probably HDMI 2.1) that supports 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz. They also come with Thunderbolt 4, an SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 charging, and a six-speaker sound system. The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023) features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR LCD panel with a resolution of 3024 x 1964 pixels.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) features a Liquid Retina XDR LCD panel with a resolution of 3456 x 2234 pixels. Both displays boast a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and support a refresh rate of 120Hz. Moreover, the new MacBook Pro models also come with a 1080p webcam. They also come with Thunderbolt 4 support, a DisplayPort, an SDXC card slot, a MagSafe 3 port, and an HDMI 2.1 port.