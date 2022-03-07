Apple event on March 8: Where to watch the live stream in India; what to expect from the iPhone SE 5G launch

Apple event on March 8 will be hosted virtually where we can expect the new iPhone SE 5G and more.

Apple will host its first event of 2022 virtually on March 8 beginning 11.30 pm IST during which it is expected to announce the iPhone SE 5G and a new iPad.

The Peek Performance event may also see the tech giant launch a new Mac with Apple Silicon.

Apple event: Where to watch the iPhone SE 5G launch

Apple will host the Peek Performance event on March 8 at 11.30 pm. The Apple event will be streamed from the Steve Jobs Theatre. Viewers can watch the Apple event livestream on the Apple Events website.

It can also be watched on the Apple TV app as well as Apple’s YouTube channel. You can also check all the Apple event live updates on Moneycontrol.

Apple event: What to expect

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone SE 5G at the Peek Performance event. Some of the leaked iPhone SE 5G specifications talk about a 4.7-inch display, a single rear camera, an A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID on the Home button. Apple is said to be sticking to the iPhone SE 2020 design for the new iPhone SE 5G.

It will likely be launched in three storage options. The phone will arrive in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. Apple will launch the phone in red, white and black colours, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Alongside the iPhone SE 5G, we might also see a new iPad Air, which will have the same design as the iPad Air 2020.

Most changes will likely be under the hood. There will be a faster chip, possibly the A15 Bionic for 5G support. It will also come with features like Centre Stage for FaceTime.

Apple is also rumoured to launch a new Mac-mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The same chips were launched with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models last year.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also claims that an Apple M2 chip-powered Mac is being tested, which will have an 8-core CPU along with up to 10 GPU cores. It could be the rumoured M2 MacBook Air or MacBook Pro that might launch at the Apple event.