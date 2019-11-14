Apple Days Sale on Amazon India: iPhone XR starts at Rs 42,900

The Apple Days sale is well underway on Amazon India. The sale is scheduled to go on till November 17 with the Cupertino tech giant bringing discounts to iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple watches, accessories, and more. So, here some of the deals on Apple devices during the sale.

iPhones

Last generation’s iPhone XR and iPhone Xs both get price cuts. The iPhone XR is available for Rs 42,900, while the iPhone Xs will set you back Rs 84,900. While you can also pick up the iPhone Xs Max for Rs 94,900, we’d recommend paying the extra 5K and going with the iPhone 11 Pro because of the significant improvements in camera performance. If you aren’t looking for anything fancy and just want to join Apple’s ecosystem, you can opt for an iPhone 6s at Rs 23,999, just keep in mind that it is a pretty dated phone.

MacBook & iPad

Apple’s MacBooks have also seen price cuts. The MacBook Pro now starts at Rs 1,14,990 for the 13-inch 8th Gen Core i5 model. The new MacBook Air also goes on sale, now starting at Rs 94,900; however, we wouldn’t recommend this one over the Pro. Apple is also offering a 5-per cent discount on the iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Accessories

The Apple Watch Series 5 is also available, starting at Rs 40,900. Apple is also offering discounts on other accessories like charging adapters and smartphone cases. The Apple AirPods with the wireless charging case is available for Rs 16,489 from its Rs 18,000 original price.