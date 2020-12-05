Apple Announces Display Module Replacement Program For IPhone 11 Models Worldwide Foreseeing Display Issues For Some IPhone Users

iPhone 11 Pro

Apple has announced that a small number of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max users are likely to experience touch screen issues. The company has cited a faulty display module that is causing the problem on limited iPhone 11 models. Apple has launched the iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program for the eligible devices.

Apple iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program

Apple said that a smaller percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module. The affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020. To check whether your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro (Review), or iPhone 11 Pro Max is eligible for the program, enter your device’s serial number on the replacement program page.



Go to Settings and tap on General



Tap on About



Look for the Serial Number.



To find your iPhone 11’s serial number:

You can also check the serial number of the device below the barcode printed on your iPhone 11 retail box.

If your iPhone 11 model is eligible for a screen replacement, you need to contact Apple or an Apple-authorised service provider to get an appointment.

Before you submit your device, make sure that you take a backup of your data to your iCloud or computer. If your iPhone 11 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.

If you experienced the issue and got the display replaced prior to the service program, you need to get in touch with Apple for a refund. The program covers affected iPhone 11 devices for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.