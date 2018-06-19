App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

App development to get a boost as Google App Maker now open to public

App Maker is now out of beta and will be available to all customers of G Suite Enterprise and Business. It will also be available to G Suite Education customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
‘App Maker’, Google’s low-code application development environment, is now open to the public. The beta version was launched in November 2016 through the Early Adopter Programme for G Suite Business available then.

In his blog post, Geva Rechav, Product Manager – App Maker said, “Today, we’re making App Maker generally available to help you rethink how your teams operate. App Maker is G Suite’s low-code application development environment that makes it easy for teams to build custom apps to speed up workflow and make processes better.”

He further states that many analysts believe that the right mobile app can save up to 7.5 working hours per employee per week. However, the problem is that most IT centres focus on bigger apps like CRM, ERP etc. and they do not have time or resources left to build custom apps. The idea of launching App Maker was to enable business teams to develop custom apps according to their needs.

Further, Rechav said many changes have been incorporated into the App Maker since its launch in 2016. It now offers an inbuilt support for Cloud SQL (requires GCP account) and also allows you to connect with your own database using JDBC or REST API. Further, it includes responsive templates and a drag-and-drop UI design, making app development easier and faster. You can also use Apps Scripts to connect with over 40 Google Services, Google Cloud Platform and other third-party services that support JDBC and REST.

The App Maker is now out of beta and will be available to all customers of G Suite Enterprise and Business. It will also be available to G Suite Education customers. With the power of building custom apps, it will be interesting to see how businesses around the world using this tool to create some stunning apps.

 
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 09:53 am

tags #Google #Trending News

