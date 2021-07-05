Apex Legends players are facing an unique problem, hackers trying to save Titanfall

Lots of players have reported seeing "Save Titanfall" messages

We’ve confirmed that matchmaking has been restored. We’re keeping an eye on things but believe the issue to be resolved.

Thanks for your patience, Legends. July 5, 2021

Respawn Entertainment, the game's developers, are aware of the issue and have stated they are working on a fix. These hacks so far don't seem to be affecting any personal information of players but rather seem directed at the company. Player's also reported not being able to queue for matches but the issue seems to be fixed for now.

Titanfall was Respawn's big franchise before Apex Legends, which is loosely based on that game's lore. Titanfall 1 was severely affected by hacks and has rendered the game unplayable for many players. There have been instances of players being kicked out of matches and racist messages popping up in-game. Respawn and EA did nothing to fix the issues.

While Respawn had told Titanfall players that a fix was coming, the issues still persist. Many players are rightfully unhappy and its isn't a stretch to imagine some of them have taken up hacking Apex Legends to get their point across.

Another issue that has been bought up is how both Titanfall 1 and 2 continue to be sold on digital storefronts despite multiplayer not working at all for many players.