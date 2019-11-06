AnTuTu releases list of best-performing Android phones in October

Chinese benchmarking tool AnTuTu recently released its top 10 list of best-performing smartphones for October. While the tool only revealed benchmarking results for flagship devices, now there’s a new top 10 list for mid-range smartphones as well. The results of the testing are based on average scores for each phone on AnTuTu V8.

On the flagship front, the Vivo Nex 3 5G claimed the top spot, receiving a score of 4,82,917 points, while the company’s iQOO Pro 5G gaming phone followed in at a close second with 4,81,997 points. Surprisingly, the standard OnePlus 7T did better than the Pro variant, while the Asus ROG Phone 2 claimed the 5th spot. Rounding off the list are the Mi 9 Pro 5G, Black Shark 2 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, Meizu 16s Pro and Redmi K20 Pro Premium.

All the smartphones on the list are powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, which is hardly surprising, considering its Qualcomm’s best silicon. AnTuTu’s list only featured Android smartphones, but we did benchmark Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max that earned a score of 4,56,439 points. AnTuTu also released a list of the highest performing mid-range smartphones.

Honor devices running on the Kirin 810 SoC took the first three spots on the list of best performing mid-range smartphones. AnTuTu claimed that the Honor 9X Pro took the first place on the list on account of its liquid cooling. The Redmi Note 8 Pro running on the MediaTek G90T chipset took the fourth spot on the list, while Qualcomm made it to the top five with the Snapdragon 730G SoC on the Realme X2.