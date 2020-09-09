Android 11 update being rolled out to OnePlus 8 series, Mi 10, Realme X50 Pro and Oppo Find X2 series

Google on September 8 rolled out Android 11 for Pixel smartphones. The new Android update is also being provided to select Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus smartphones as part of a preview program.

The new version of Android is host to a lot of new features with the focus primarily being on conversations, privacy, and media controls. Google has introduced features like priority conversations, chat bubbles, voice access, one-time permissions, etc. While the stable Android 11 update is being rolled out to Pixel devices, select smartphones from different OEMs are getting a preview version of it. Here is the list of devices getting the Android 11/ Android 11 preview update.

Google Pixel

Starting today, Android 11 will be available for download on eligible Google Pixel devices namely, Pixel 2, Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3A series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4A.

The latest Android 11 update can be installed by going to your on-device Settings app > Advanced > System update > Check for update. Google is rolling out the Android 11 update globally so if your eligible device has not received the update yet, we would recommend waiting and check again after a few hours.

OnePlus

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus users can get the Oxygen OS 11 beta updated based on Android 11 preview by going to Settings > System System update.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi flagship devices like Mi 10 (review), Mi 10 Pro, Poco F2 Pro will get MIUI 12 global beta update based on Android 11. Users need to register on the Mi Global Community website and share their device IMEI number by September 9.

Oppo

Oppo Find X2 Pro (review), Find X2 users can get the Colour OS 11 beta update based on Android 11 by going to clicking on the settings icon which can be found in Settings > Software Update. Then, tap on Apply for Beta Version> Update Beta Version. Only 2,000 Oppo users are eligible to get the Android 11-based Colour OS 11 update.

Realme