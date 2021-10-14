MARKET NEWS

AMD announces Radeon RX 6600 graphics card based on RDNA2 architecture: All you need to know

Team Red also confirmed that it will be making the shift to the AM5 platform.

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 03:33 PM IST
Image Credit: AMD

AMD recently dropped a new affordable graphics card in its Radeon series. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is an entry-level desktop GPU based on the company’s latest RDNA2 architecture.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 GPU is priced at $329 (roughly Rs 24,800) in the US, which is about the same as Nvidia RTX 3060. AMD is yet to announce Indian pricing and availability. However, the RX6600 GPU is already listed as sold out on Prime ABGB. The prices of the cards are listed between Rs 31,258 and Rs 55,000. Considering current chip shortages, you can expect inflated prices across retailers no matter your region.

The AMD RX 6600 features the same GPU die as the more expensive RX 6600 XT. However, the RX 6600 boasts 28 compute units, a boost clock speed of 2491MHz, and a ‘game clock’ speed of 2044MHz. The GPU also comes with 8.93 TFLOPs compared to the 10.6 TFLOPs of the 6600 XT.

The AMD RX 6600 comes with 8GB of DDR6 VRAM, a memory bandwidth of 224GB/s, and 32MB of high-speed Infinity Cache. The Radeon RX 6600 has a slower bus speed of PCIe 4.0 x8 as opposed to PCIe 4.0 x16 on higher-end Radeon cards. The RX 6600 also has a lower rating of 132W.

The Radeon RX 6600 also supports AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology. It is also compatible with Windows 11 PCs. AMD claims that the RX6600 offers “up to 1.3X better performance-per-watt than the competition in select titles in 1080p at max settings.”

AMD also released a video confirming the shift to the AM5 platform, which will enable support for PCIe Gen 5 hardware and DDR5 memory. AMD also outlined its plan to pay special attention to power consumption. The company will use a new algorithm to monitor the ongoing workload and apply various CPU configurations to save power.

AMD will also announce a new line of Ryzen chips in early 2022 that will feature the new 3D V-Cache tech for an extra 15 percent boost in performance, although these chips will be based on the AM4 platform.
first published: Oct 14, 2021 03:27 pm

