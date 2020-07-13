Amazon India Best of Tech Sale: Check out the best deals on TVs, laptops, accessories and more

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon India Best of Tech Sale: Check out the best deals on TVs, laptops, accessories and more

Amazon's Best of Tech sale is already live and will end on July 14.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If you are looking to upgrade some older gadgets or electronics; there is no better time than the present. Amazon’s ‘Best of Tech’ sale is currently live and is bringing some exciting deals across laptops, TVs, cameras, accessories, and more. The sale is already live and will end on July 14.

Here are some of the best deals during Amazon’s tech sale:

If you are looking to buy a new laptop, one of the best professional laptops is available for Rs 16,536 less. The 13.3-inch Dell XPS 9300 laptop is available for Rs 1,44,990, down from its Rs 1,61,526 original price. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-1035G1 and features a Full HD display with 500 nits of brightness.

Close

If you are looking for something cheaper, the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i is now available at Rs 36,490, down from its Rs 38,490 price tag. The Ideapad Slim 3i packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

related news

Always dreamed of owning a Sony Bravia? The 55-inch Sony Bravia Smart TV with a 4K UHD resolution is available for Rs 63,990. For the more budget-oriented consumer, the 43-inch VU California FHD TV is available for Rs 20,999.

If you're looking to buy a Bluetooth speaker, then the boAt Stone 1401 is an excellent option and is available for Rs 4,499 during the sale.

The JBL TWS earbuds are available for Rs 4,199 during Amazon’s sale. JBL’s true wireless earbuds offer up to five hours of playback, while the case gives you an additional 12 hours. You can check out all the deals during Amazon's sale here.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #Amazon #Dell #JBL #Lenovo #Sony #TV

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.