Amazon India Best of Tech Sale: Check out the best deals on TVs, laptops, accessories and more

If you are looking to upgrade some older gadgets or electronics; there is no better time than the present. Amazon’s ‘Best of Tech’ sale is currently live and is bringing some exciting deals across laptops, TVs, cameras, accessories, and more. The sale is already live and will end on July 14.

Here are some of the best deals during Amazon’s tech sale:

If you are looking to buy a new laptop, one of the best professional laptops is available for Rs 16,536 less. The 13.3-inch Dell XPS 9300 laptop is available for Rs 1,44,990, down from its Rs 1,61,526 original price. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-1035G1 and features a Full HD display with 500 nits of brightness.

If you are looking for something cheaper, the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i is now available at Rs 36,490, down from its Rs 38,490 price tag. The Ideapad Slim 3i packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Always dreamed of owning a Sony Bravia? The 55-inch Sony Bravia Smart TV with a 4K UHD resolution is available for Rs 63,990. For the more budget-oriented consumer, the 43-inch VU California FHD TV is available for Rs 20,999.

If you're looking to buy a Bluetooth speaker, then the boAt Stone 1401 is an excellent option and is available for Rs 4,499 during the sale.