All you need to know about Kia Mohave Masterpiece

Korean manufacturer Kia Motors has officially unveiled its next SUV concept called the Mohave Masterpiece. Posing as a full-fledged SUV, the Mohave is Kia’s next big thing.

The fascia of the car sports Kia’s iconic Tiger Shark grille, with enclosed LED headlamps. It also has a connected tail light which also shares Kia’s Tiger Shark elements. It gets a chrome skid plate and four exhausts.

Because the Mohave Masterpiece is still in its concept form, its engine details are still under wraps. However, the current-gen Kia Mohave is powered by a 3.8-litre 6-cylinder motor that pumps out 273 PS of maximum power and 362 Nm of peak torque.

The Mohave Masterpiece was revealed as a part of different SUV concepts at the Seoul Motor Show 2019. It is the largest among all the other SUVs that were showcased. It is also expected to borrow some features from other SUVs in its lineup.

Though Kia is yet to confirm the Mohave Masterpiece’s launch date, it can be safely assumed that it will have a left-hand drive layout only. It has not been confirmed if Kia will be launching the SUV in India anytime soon.