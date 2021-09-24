All the big announcements from Nintendo Direct

A lot of new games and surprises from Nintendo's virtual event

Nintendo held a virtual Direct event where they announced a lot of new games and a few surprises.

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass

After fans crying about it for years, Nintendo has finally listened and is going to make classic N64 and Sega Genesis games available on Virtual Console. The pricing for the expansion pass has not been revealed but the initial launch games will include Star Fox 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Ecco The Dolphin and Golden Axe.

Kirby and The Forgotten Land

Kirby is ready for an all-new adventure in 3D. Set in a post-apocalyptic world (for a Nintendo game), Kirby can still devour enemies and possess their powers.

Bayonetta is back

After more than seven years since the last game, Bayonetta is finally back for a third game and it looks just as crazy as ever. As a bonus, it appears she can control large creatures in battle.

Splatoon 3 gameplay

Nintendo showed off some neat Splatoon 3 gameplay that showcased new multiplayer powers and officially revealed the name of the campaign - Return of Mammalians - with a new world to explore.

Castlevania Advance Collection

Fans who were itching for more from the classic Metroidvania franchise will now be able to play all the Gameboy Advance games in one collection that also includes the SNES exclusive Dracula X. It is also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on the PC via Steam.

Actraiser Renaissance

A remake of the classic Actraiser game, which had you fighting monsters and cultivating the land in the name of god. It has been updated with new artwork and graphics and is also available on PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, and on PC via Steam.

An animated Mario movie is coming out on December 21

Nintendo is working with Illumination (Despicable Me) to produce an animated Mario movie which will be released on Dec 21 in North America.

The voice cast includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Jack Black as Bowser. Original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet will also be in cameo rules throughout the film.