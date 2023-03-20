English
    AI News roundup: ChatGPT goes down for an hour, an app that lets you use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch, and more

    Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 20, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
    (Representational Image)

    ChatGPT is back online after an hour-long outage

    The internet chatbot sensation went down for a hour due to unknown reasons


    • Here's what ChatGPT had to say about it - "As far as I am aware, there were no reported outages or service disruptions affecting my functionality or availability today. I have been running smoothly and processing user queries without any issues."

    • Downdetector.com showed a massive spike in reports of the chatbot not working.

    The OpenAI website ChatGPT about page on laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Microsoft Corp. is in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion in OpenAI, the creator of viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT, according to people familiar with its plans.

    Can ChatGPT lie?


    It's creepy that a bot would decide to deceive, but perhaps we shouldn't be surprised.


    • A conversation between the bot and a worker on TaskRabbit saw the chatbot give unusual responses when tackling specific problems.

    • In ChatGPT's own words - "AI systems designed for certain tasks, such as chatbots, may be programmed to mimic lying or deception by providing responses that are intentionally false or misleading.”

    watchOS app Petey lets you use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch

    watchOS app Petey lets you use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch


    The app can be downloaded for Rs 399 on Apple's App Store


    • Available for Rs 399 in India, Petey allows you to send queries to OpenAI's popular ChatGPT chatbot from your Apple Watch, giving you answers on the go.

    • It will also let you share ChatGPT's responses on social media, text or email, and supports text-to-speech, which means it can read out the answers for you, in case you can't do it yourself.

