you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After user backlash, Microsoft extends support for classic Skype ‘for some time’

Last month, Microsoft had announced that Skype 7 will be discontinued from September, making way for the newly redesigned and features-driven Skype 8.0.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Microsoft has decided to retract on its ambitiously announced move to shut down the desktop version of its call and messaging service Skype 7.0 also called the classic Skype. The tech giant was planning to discontinue the classic Skype permanently in September, migrating users to Skype 8.0 - the new redesigned version.

However, based on what the company claims to be “customer feedback”, Skype 7 or classic Skype is here to stay "for some time".

The declaration made by Microsoft on its forum, makes it clear that the company is extending support for Skype 7, and working on the feedback received from its users to integrate the features asked for in Skype 8.0.

Last month, Microsoft had announced that Skype 7 will be discontinued from September, making way for the newly redesigned and features-driven Skype 8.0.

Post the announcement, some users shared their concerns over product changes such as the all-in-one approach which took away the chat window support. The user interface overall was also at the receiving end of users, and the tweaks made to the design didn’t go down too well with Skype loyalists and enthusiasts.

Skype 8.0 was in fact first made available as a mobile redesign in 2017, and looked heavily inspired by Snapchat and Facebook. The design invited dislike and criticism.

Skype has been used by individual and corporations for years now, and any change to such a long-running product might draw an initial resistance. However, in the case of Skype, it seems like a case of genuine feedback, prompting Microsoft to reconsider some if its revisions and changes.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 01:14 pm

tags #Microsoft #Skype #Trending News

