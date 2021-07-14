Activision shuts down console hack for Call of Duty Warzone
The hack included an aim-bot and used machine learning to emulate controller input for more precision
July 14, 2021 / 12:54 PM IST
After being first bought to light by the Anti-Cheat Police Department on Twitter, a console hack that enabled aim-bot and other cheats for Call of Duty Warzone on consoles has been shut down following Activision's strict actions against the developer's of the hack.
The hack used machine learning to simulate controller input and had aim-bot with computer vision capabilities that made getting kills very easy. It would have required little or no effort on the players part with the cheats enabled.
After the cheat was bought to light, Activision moved fast and began taking down all YouTube channels associated with the developer's of the hack. Now the developers of the hack have announced they are shutting down the project because they got a 'request' from Activision.
Call of Duty Warzone has been in the eye of the storm recently
with console players demanding an option to play only against other console players. The PC version of the game is infested with hackers and while Activision and Raven Software have brought the ban hammer down en masse, it doesn't appear to be making a difference.