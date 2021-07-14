Activision shuts down console hack for Call of Duty Warzone

The hack included an aim-bot and used machine learning to emulate controller input for more precision



Ladies and gentlemen, I present you the next generation of cheating now available on console, and has been for a while but lately its been becoming more popular and more of a trend, consoles are no longer a safe space to play your games legit anymore pic.twitter.com/iEQzPVFf1h

— Anti-Cheat Police Department

After being first bought to light by the Anti-Cheat Police Department on Twitter, a console hack that enabled aim-bot and other cheats for Call of Duty Warzone on consoles has been shut down following Activision's strict actions against the developer's of the hack.

The hack used machine learning to simulate controller input and had aim-bot with computer vision capabilities that made getting kills very easy. It would have required little or no effort on the players part with the cheats enabled.

After the cheat was bought to light, Activision moved fast and began taking down all YouTube channels associated with the developer's of the hack. Now the developers of the hack have announced they are shutting down the project because they got a 'request' from Activision.