Activision Blizzard will not be part of this year's The Game Awards

Gaming giant Activision Blizzard will not play a part in this year’s The Game Awards on December 9. Activision Blizzard has been rocked by a series of scandals ranging from the toxic work culture to abuse and harassment allegations against CEO Bobby Kotick.



Beyond its nominations, I can confirm that Activision|Blizzard will not be a part of this year’s #TheGameAwards

— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 4, 2021

Geoff Keighley, the executive producer and host of The Game Awards, took to Twitter to confirm Activision Blizzard’s omission from the ceremony.

"TheGameAwards is a time of celebration for this industry, the biggest form of entertainment in the world. There is no place for abuse, harassment, or predatory practices in any company or any community,” Keighley said.

While Activision Blizzard may not play a role in the eighth annual Game Awards, it will still retain its nominations for the event. Rob Kostich, the president of Activision Blizzard, also serves on The Game Awards’ board of advisers. However, the board doesn’t decide which games receive nominations and awards.

Call of Duty has been nominated for Best Esports Game, while Call of Duty: Warzone is being considered for the Best Ongoing this year.

The Game Awards will be held on December 9 and will be streamed virtually for global audiences.