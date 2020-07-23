App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 10:51 AM IST

A list of games, apps that support Asus ROG Phone 3's 144Hz display

The list includes 251 games that support the ROG Phone 3’s 144Hz refresh rate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Asus has launched its gaming flagship smartphone, the ROG Phone 3. Touted as the ‘beast of a smartphone’, the ROG Phone 3 features the latest of hardware available for smartphones like the Snapdragon 865+ processor, up to 12GB RAM, and the fastest display refresh rate of 144Hz.

To make the best use of the screen’s refresh rate support, Asus has partnered with several developers. The list includes 251 games that support the ROG Phone 3’s 144Hz refresh rate. Here is a list of all the games compiled by the ASUS ROG Community team:
List of games/ apps that support 144 fps on the ROG Phone 3
1945 Air Forces
Ace Force: Joint Combat
Alto’s Adventure
Arma Mobile Ops
Badland Brawl
Ballz
Batman: The Enemy Within
Battlelands Royale
Bendy in Nightmare Run
Blades of Brim
Bleach Brave Souls
Boggle With Friends: Word Game
BombSquad
Breakneck
Bullet Force
Bullet Hell Monday
Card Thief
CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
Chameleon Run
Chicken Jump: Crazy Traffic
Chilly Snow Slide 2
Cover Fire
CSR Racing 2
DARIUSBURST -SP-
Dead Target – Offline Zombie Shooter
Dead Trigger 2
Deer Hunter 2018
Deus Ex Go
Dokdo
Don’t Starve
Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked
Dub Dash
Epic Battle Simulator
Eternium
Fast like a Fox
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
Frag Pro Shooter
FZ9 Timeshift
Golf Clash
Google Earth
Grimvalor
Groove Coaster 2
Grow Kingdom
Hill Climb Racing 2
Hitman Go
Injustice 2
Into Mirror
Into the Dead
King Of Sails: Royal Navy
Lara Croft Go
Lara Croft: Relic Run
Legendary: Game of Heroes
Lemmings – Puzzle Adventure
Magic Rampage
Man or Vampire
Marvel Contest of Champions
Mekorama
Minecraft
Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival
Mini Metro
Modern Combat Versus
RC Soccer
Mortal Kombat
MR Bow
NyxQuest: Kindred Spirits
Oddmar
OK Golf
Pac-Man
Pac-Man 256
Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox
Perfect Slices
Photon Strike
Plague Inc
Pumped BMX 3
Real Racing 3
Rebel Inc
Rope Hero
Shadow Fight 3
Shadowgun: Legends
Shadowmatic
Skullgirls
Smashing Rush
Sonic Dash 2
Sonic the Hedgehog Classic
Soul Knight
Space Armada: Galaxy Wars
Space Jet: Space ships galaxy game
Squadron
Squadron II
Subdivision Infinity
Subway Surfers
Super Samurai Rampage
Temple Run 2
The Catapult: Clash with Pirates
République
The Silent Age
The Walking Dead: Road to Survival
The Wolf Among Us
Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery
Toon Blast
Traffic Rider
Trials Frontier
UNKILLED – Zombie FPS Shooting
Vainglory
Vendetta Online
Wonder Tactics
Last Hope Tower Defense
Offline Bubbles
Ceres M
Ancestor
Opsu!
Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle
Doodle God HD Free
8 Ball Poo
Blitz Brigade
Offroad Legends 2
Grand Mountain Adventure
Xenowerk Tactics
Poopdie
CarX Drift Racing 2
Evertale
Walk master
Hexonia
Chess Rush
Infinitode 2
Farm Punks
Tales Rush
Crossing Void
Dungeon Quest
Pocket Rogues
EverybodyRPG Returns
Slash of Swords – Arena and Fights
A Way To Slay
Mindustry
Off the Road
TheoTown
Open TTD
Armello
Reckless Getaway 2
Tank Stars
Harvest Town
Somnus : Nonogram
Falcon Squad
Zombie Gunship Survival
Shadowgun Wargames
Curse of Aros
Last Arrows
Tower Madness 2: 3D Defense
The Walking Zombie 2
Mosaic: BlipBlop
A Planet of Mine
Subterfuge
Legend of Solgard
Idle Zombies
Tiny Bubbles
Egg inc
The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot
Old Man’s Journey
Survival Derby
Hunter Assassin
Knights of Pen and Paper 2
Dead City Zombie
Rise of Kingdoms
Honkai Impact 3rd
Titan Quest
Bullet Echo
Kingdom Two Crowns
Color Me Happy
Rick and Morty: Pocket Mortys
The Greedy Cave 2: Time Gate
Sword Maker
Egg Tycoon
Adorable Home
Swordman: Reforged
Battlevoid: First Contact
Smash Bandits
Smash Cops Heat
Bullet Hell Monday Finale
Bullet Hell Monday Black
Duel Otters
Bloons Adventure Time TD
Transmission
sand:box – relaxing particle engine
Pokémon Café Mix
Ninja Arashi
Dead Cells
Stellar Fox
Infinity Loop
Fancy Pants Adventures
Doodle Alchemy
Balls?
Cosmic Wars
Broken Dawn 2 HD
Soda Dungeon 2
Idle Digging Tycoon
Laser Overload
Rope Slash
Orbia
Sky Roller
Happy Wheels
Beach Buggy Racing
Beach Buggy Racing 2
Anti Pong
Rise in Time
The Simpsons: Tapped Out
GTR: Traffic Rivals
Legendary: Game of Heroes – RPG Puzzle Quest
Magic Tiles 3
Bid wars: Pawn Empire
Rodeo Stampede: Sky Zoo Safari
Ink Inc.
Pull Him Out
Crayon Epoxy
Bullet Bender
Mr Ninja- Slicey Puzzles
Slap Kings
Love Balls
MY LITTLE PONU: Magic Princess
Road Crash
Nom Plant
Grumpy Cat’s Worst Game Ever
Maze Defense
Ice Cream Roll
Doodle Dunk
Beat Street
Nom Cat
Go Slice
Kaiju Rush
Cookie Run: OvenBreak
Puzzle Aquarium
PIXEL PUZZLE Collection
Lineage M
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
Rakoo’s Adventure
Stardunk
Om Nom: Run
Cut the Rope: Magic
Cut the Rope 2
King of Thieves
Om Nom: Merge
SLAM Dunk
MapleStory M
Teamfight Tactics: League of Legends Strategy Game
Wobble Drop
Ms. PAC-MAN Demo
Jetpack Joyride
PAC-MAN: Ralph Breaks the Maze
Battle Racing Stars
Dan the Man
Fruit Ninja
Neko Samurai
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 10:51 am

tags #Asus #smartphones

