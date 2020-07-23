A list of games, apps that support Asus ROG Phone 3's 144Hz display

The list includes 251 games that support the ROG Phone 3’s 144Hz refresh rate.
Asus has launched its gaming flagship smartphone, the ROG Phone 3. Touted as the ‘beast of a smartphone’, the ROG Phone 3 features the latest of hardware available for smartphones like the Snapdragon 865+ processor, up to 12GB RAM, and the fastest display refresh rate of 144Hz.To make the best use of the screen’s refresh rate support, Asus has partnered with several developers. The list includes 251 games that support the ROG Phone 3’s 144Hz refresh rate. Here is a list of all the games compiled by the ASUS ROG Community team:
|List of games/ apps that support 144 fps on the ROG Phone 3
|1945 Air Forces
|Ace Force: Joint Combat
|Alto’s Adventure
|Arma Mobile Ops
|Badland Brawl
|Ballz
|Batman: The Enemy Within
|Battlelands Royale
|Bendy in Nightmare Run
|Blades of Brim
|Bleach Brave Souls
|Boggle With Friends: Word Game
|BombSquad
|Breakneck
|Bullet Force
|Bullet Hell Monday
|Card Thief
|CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
|Chameleon Run
|Chicken Jump: Crazy Traffic
|Chilly Snow Slide 2
|Cover Fire
|CSR Racing 2
|DARIUSBURST -SP-
|Dead Target – Offline Zombie Shooter
|Dead Trigger 2
|Deer Hunter 2018
|Deus Ex Go
|Dokdo
|Don’t Starve
|Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked
|Dub Dash
|Epic Battle Simulator
|Eternium
|Fast like a Fox
|Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
|Frag Pro Shooter
|FZ9 Timeshift
|Golf Clash
|Google Earth
|Grimvalor
|Groove Coaster 2
|Grow Kingdom
|Hill Climb Racing 2
|Hitman Go
|Injustice 2
|Into Mirror
|Into the Dead
|King Of Sails: Royal Navy
|Lara Croft Go
|Lara Croft: Relic Run
|Legendary: Game of Heroes
|Lemmings – Puzzle Adventure
|Magic Rampage
|Man or Vampire
|Marvel Contest of Champions
|Mekorama
|Minecraft
|Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival
|Mini Metro
|Modern Combat Versus
|RC Soccer
|Mortal Kombat
|MR Bow
|NyxQuest: Kindred Spirits
|Oddmar
|OK Golf
|Pac-Man
|Pac-Man 256
|Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox
|Perfect Slices
|Photon Strike
|Plague Inc
|Pumped BMX 3
|Real Racing 3
|Rebel Inc
|Rope Hero
|Shadow Fight 3
|Shadowgun: Legends
|Shadowmatic
|Skullgirls
|Smashing Rush
|Sonic Dash 2
|Sonic the Hedgehog Classic
|Soul Knight
|Space Armada: Galaxy Wars
|Space Jet: Space ships galaxy game
|Squadron
|Squadron II
|Subdivision Infinity
|Subway Surfers
|Super Samurai Rampage
|Temple Run 2
|The Catapult: Clash with Pirates
|République
|The Silent Age
|The Walking Dead: Road to Survival
|The Wolf Among Us
|Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery
|Toon Blast
|Traffic Rider
|Trials Frontier
|UNKILLED – Zombie FPS Shooting
|Vainglory
|Vendetta Online
|Wonder Tactics
|Last Hope Tower Defense
|Offline Bubbles
|Ceres M
|Ancestor
|Opsu!
|Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle
|Doodle God HD Free
|8 Ball Poo
|Blitz Brigade
|Offroad Legends 2
|Grand Mountain Adventure
|Xenowerk Tactics
|Poopdie
|CarX Drift Racing 2
|Evertale
|Walk master
|Hexonia
|Chess Rush
|Infinitode 2
|Farm Punks
|Tales Rush
|Crossing Void
|Dungeon Quest
|Pocket Rogues
|EverybodyRPG Returns
|Slash of Swords – Arena and Fights
|A Way To Slay
|Mindustry
|Off the Road
|TheoTown
|Open TTD
|Armello
|Reckless Getaway 2
|Tank Stars
|Harvest Town
|Somnus : Nonogram
|Falcon Squad
|Zombie Gunship Survival
|Shadowgun Wargames
|Curse of Aros
|Last Arrows
|Tower Madness 2: 3D Defense
|The Walking Zombie 2
|Mosaic: BlipBlop
|A Planet of Mine
|Subterfuge
|Legend of Solgard
|Idle Zombies
|Tiny Bubbles
|Egg inc
|The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot
|Old Man’s Journey
|Survival Derby
|Hunter Assassin
|Knights of Pen and Paper 2
|Dead City Zombie
|Rise of Kingdoms
|Honkai Impact 3rd
|Titan Quest
|Bullet Echo
|Kingdom Two Crowns
|Color Me Happy
|Rick and Morty: Pocket Mortys
|The Greedy Cave 2: Time Gate
|Sword Maker
|Egg Tycoon
|Adorable Home
|Swordman: Reforged
|Battlevoid: First Contact
|Smash Bandits
|Smash Cops Heat
|Bullet Hell Monday Finale
|Bullet Hell Monday Black
|Duel Otters
|Bloons Adventure Time TD
|Transmission
|sand:box – relaxing particle engine
|Pokémon Café Mix
|Ninja Arashi
|Dead Cells
|Stellar Fox
|Infinity Loop
|Fancy Pants Adventures
|Doodle Alchemy
|Balls?
|Cosmic Wars
|Broken Dawn 2 HD
|Soda Dungeon 2
|Idle Digging Tycoon
|Laser Overload
|Rope Slash
|Orbia
|Sky Roller
|Happy Wheels
|Beach Buggy Racing
|Beach Buggy Racing 2
|Anti Pong
|Rise in Time
|The Simpsons: Tapped Out
|GTR: Traffic Rivals
|Legendary: Game of Heroes – RPG Puzzle Quest
|Magic Tiles 3
|Bid wars: Pawn Empire
|Rodeo Stampede: Sky Zoo Safari
|Ink Inc.
|Pull Him Out
|Crayon Epoxy
|Bullet Bender
|Mr Ninja- Slicey Puzzles
|Slap Kings
|Love Balls
|MY LITTLE PONU: Magic Princess
|Road Crash
|Nom Plant
|Grumpy Cat’s Worst Game Ever
|Maze Defense
|Ice Cream Roll
|Doodle Dunk
|Beat Street
|Nom Cat
|Go Slice
|Kaiju Rush
|Cookie Run: OvenBreak
|Puzzle Aquarium
|PIXEL PUZZLE Collection
|Lineage M
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
|Rakoo’s Adventure
|Stardunk
|Om Nom: Run
|Cut the Rope: Magic
|Cut the Rope 2
|King of Thieves
|Om Nom: Merge
|SLAM Dunk
|MapleStory M
|Teamfight Tactics: League of Legends Strategy Game
|Wobble Drop
|Ms. PAC-MAN Demo
|Jetpack Joyride
|PAC-MAN: Ralph Breaks the Maze
|Battle Racing Stars
|Dan the Man
|Fruit Ninja
|Neko Samurai
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 10:51 am