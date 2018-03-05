App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Mar 05, 2018 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

 A French techie is exposing security loopholes in government-run websites including UIDAI

Alderson also discovered that BSNL’s intranet websites had been attacked by a ransomware and allegedly, the IT department of the company had no knowledge about it

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A French security researcher going by a pseudo-name of Elliot Alderson is exposing security vulnerabilities in Indian government-run websites and apps which include Aadhaar, Bengaluru Police, and the latest BSNL.

In the most recent exposé, Alderson bared open serious vulnerabilities which put personal details of BSNL’s former as well as present employees, over 47,000 in number, under threat. Alderson discovered that the data could be accessed by a simple SQL injection—the bread and butter of any professional computer hacker.

“There was a SQL injection in their intranet website. It allows the attacker to dump all database of the BSNL intranet. It contains the information of 47K+ BSNL employees, Senior officers' information, BNSL administrators information, retired employee details and more,” Alderson said in a tweet.

The researcher also shared screengrab of the dataset which tables the name, designation, fax number, phone and email address among other details.

related news

Moreover, Alderson also discovered that BSNL’s intranet websites had been attacked by a ransomware and allegedly, the IT department of the company had no knowledge about it.

After discovering, Alderson informed the state-owned telecom company about the flaw which it rectified over the weekend.

Worryingly, the French hacker is not the first person to discover the security issue. An Indian engineering student had informed about the flaw to BSNL two years ago but the state-run telecom service provider didn't bat an eyelid.

Alderson’s other exploits include a series of exposé about security flaws in Aadhaar website as well as the app. After one of the exposé, the mAadhaar app was updated to eradicate the vulnerability.

Alderson also pointed out the security lapse in Bengaluru City Police and Telangana government website which oozed out details of beneficiaries of the MNREGA, including their contact details and personal information.

tags #India #Technology

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC