Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 Honda Brio revealed in Indonesia; available in standard and RS variants

The front of the Brio looks similar to the styling on the face-lifted Mobilio sold in the Indonesian market

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Japanese car maker Honda revealed the 2019 Honda Brio at the opening of the GIIAS 2018, which is Indonesia's auto expo, in Jakarta.

The new Brio will be available in two variants, the standard Brio and the much sportier Brio RS.

Its styling is similar to that of the Honda Small RS concept showcased at the 2018 Indonesia International Motor Show.

The car gets a similar body shell as well as a new front and tail section design.

The front of the Brio looks similar to the styling on the face-lifted Mobilio sold in the Indonesian market.

However, a lot of the first-gen Brio shines through right up to the B-pillar. The rear however seems considerably larger with a larger rear door.

The rear door is also a full-fledged tailgate, unlike the glass back on the first-gen car.

More details of the Honda Brio will be made available as the auto show progresses.

However, we can't expect a launch in India as the first-gen Honda Brio did not do too well here and a second-gen vehicle will do nothing to ramp up those numbers.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 06:41 pm

tags #Auto #Honda Brio #Technology

