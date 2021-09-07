MARKET NEWS

A trillion reasons for Wall Street to look up?

September 07, 2021 / 04:43 PM IST

U.S. Senate passes a historic $1T infrastructure bill

America’s old infrastructure to get a major facelift

In a rare show of collaboration, Senate Democrats and Republicans came together to pass a $1T infrastructure bill. Nineteen Republicans joined all fifty Senate Dems to approve the package, which advances a key piece of President Biden’s agenda: giving America’s old infrastructure a major facelift.

The spending package, which came after months of negotiations and despite deficit concerns, will see $550 billion going to public works programs, including $110 billion to roads and bridges, $66B to rail, and $40B to transit.

Internet access will get a shot in the arm with $65B to expand its reach. This includes $30 monthly vouchers for low-income families.

Green energy also had its moment with $7.5B allotted to build new EV charging stations, and $7.5B for greener school buses.

Excited? There’s more! This week, Democrats unveiled a $3.5 trillion budget plan for big spending on social programs and climate efforts. Watch this space!

Wall Street had a reasonably decent week with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting fresh all-time highs on Friday as both indexes capped off modest gains for the week.

For the week, the Dow gained 0.87%, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling marginally at 0.09%.

first published: Sep 7, 2021 04:43 pm
