'Wayanad have it with butter': Amul's 'utterly delicious' ad on Rahul Gandhi gets full marks on Twitter

Ever since Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from two constituencies – Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala, everyone, from politicians to netizens have been discussing it.

This is the first time that someone from the Gandhi family will contest elections from the southern state.

Considering the buzz surrounding his decision, dairy giant Amul Cooperative also joined the bandwagon and came up with another one of its 'utterly butterly delicious' cartoons, which typically reflect on the most raging topics in the country.

And on Tuesday, Amul tweeted a caricature of Rahul Gandhi holding two slices of bread, one in each hand, as he stands on a stage to deliver a speech.



#Amul Topical : Congress President to contest from two seats in Lok Sabha 2019! pic.twitter.com/Qd3TpNLP7J

— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 2, 2019

The cartoon came with a caption: “Wayanad have it with butter?" along with the catchphrase “Amethi ka paratha.” It was captioned: “Amul topical: Congress President to contest from two seats in Lok Sabha 2019."The tweet soon garnered a lot of attention across all social media platforms, clocking in over 5,200 likes within a day.

