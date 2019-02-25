App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Was denied Karnataka CM post thrice because I am a Dalit: Congress' Parameshwara

Parameshwara alleged that some people wanted to suppress him politically.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Alleging that there were attempts by some in the Congress to block the rise of Dalit leaders, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on February 25 claimed that he has thrice been denied the chief ministerial post, as he belonged to the community.

Speaking at a programme in Davangere, Parameshwara, a Dalit, said, "Basavalingappa missed the chief ministerial post and so did KH Ranganath. My elder brother Mallikarjuna Kharge also could not become the chief minister.. I missed it thrice.. Some how after much dilemma they made me the deputy chief minister."

Parameshwara alleged that some people wanted to suppress him politically.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #G Parameshwara #India #Politics

