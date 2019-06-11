App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

UP CM behaving foolishly: Rahul Gandhi on arrest of Prashant Kanojia, two others

A group of journalists and activists had held a protest here on June 10 over the arrests.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on June 11 criticised the arrest of scribe Prashant Kanojia and the editor and the head of a Noida-based TV channel, saying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is behaving "foolishly" and he should release the journalists.

Gandhi also claimed that if every journalist who files a false report or peddles fake, vicious RSS/BJP sponsored propaganda about him is put in jail, most newspapers or news channels would face a severe staff shortage.

"The UP CM is behaving foolishly and needs to release the arrested journalists," the Congress president tweeted.

Kanojia, Anuj Shukla, who is the editor of Noida-based TV channel Nation Live, and its head Ishika Singh, have faced police action over the release of alleged objectionable content against the UP chief minister.

The Editors Guild had on Sunday condemned the arrest of Kanojia, Singh and Shukla, describing the police action as an "authoritarian misuse of laws" and an effort to intimidate the press.

An FIR was registered against Kanojia at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the CM's office, claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

A group of journalists and activists had held a protest here on June 10 over the arrests.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 11:45 am

tags #India #Politics

