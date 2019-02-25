App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Truth of Pulwama attack will come out if Ajit Doval is probed: Raj Thackeray

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief further said the 40 jawans killed in the Pulwama attack were "political victims", and "every government manufactured such things but it is taking place more frequently under Modi's rule".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Calling the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack "political victims", MNS chief Raj Thackeray claimed on February 25 that the "truth" will come out if National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was questioned.

"If NSA Ajit Doval is investigated, then all the truth about the Pulwama terror attack will come out," Thackeray said in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

"At the time of the Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy shooting for a film at Corbett National Park. Even after the news of the terror attack was flashed his shooting continued," he said, echoing an allegation made by the Congress.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief further said the 40 jawans killed in the Pulwama attack were "political victims", and "every government manufactured such things but it is taking place more frequently under Modi's rule".

Asked for comments, state BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said, "Raj Thackeray has been doing mimicry all through his career. Now he is aping Rahul Gandhi by levelling allegations against Doval.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 10:40 am

tags #CRPF jawans #India #Politics #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.