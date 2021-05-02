Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 | Kovilpatti Assembly Constituency: AIADMK's Kadambur Raju leads TTV Dhinakaran

Alliance of TTV Dhinakaran and Asaduddin Owaisi in Tamil Nadu polls 2021 creates flutter.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Kovilpatti constituency LIVE Updates: AIADMK strongman and Cabinet Minister Kadambur Raju is leading against TTV Dhinakaran, V K Sasikala’s nephew and Amma Makkal Munettra Kazhagam’s (AMMK) founder who has sealed an alliance with AIMIM led by Asaduddin Owaisi in the Kovilpatti constituency.

He is also contesting against CPI(M)'s K Srinivasan.

Counting continues to be underway and the lead still stands to sway.

Dhinakaran who had won with a huge margin from Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar after her death, in 2017, looked at Kovilpatti as a safe seat after his party polled 20,000 votes in this Assembly segment in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, ahead of elections, Raju said he did not see Dhinakaran as a major challenge to him and is confident of winning the seat.

The AMMK, a breakaway faction of the AIADMK, was formed in 2018 after both Dhinakaran and V. Sasikala were ousted from the AIADMK following her conviction in a corruption case back in 2017.

After dealing with the set back that his aunt Sasikala is stepping away from politics, Dhinakaran is hoping to at least dent the votes of the AIADMK in this election.