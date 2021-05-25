Subodh Kumar Jaiswal appointed as new CBI Director

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, 58, is a 1985-batch Indian Police Service officer from Maharashtra cadre.

The Centre on May 25 appointed 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal as the new Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), country’s premier investigation agency.

Jaiswal, the Maharashtra cadre officer, will hold the position for two years or until further orders, a notification issued by the Centre said.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, has based on the panel recommended by the Committee, approved the appointment of Shri Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH: 1985) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office or until further orders whichever is earlier," a notification signed by Srinivas R Katikitala, Secretary, Appointments Committee of Cabinet and Establishment Officer, said.

Jaiswal, 58, was posted as Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) – the paramilitary force primarily tasked to guard major Indian civil airports and vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain -before the new assignment. He has also been Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra,

A high-powered panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in the evening on May 24 to approve the next CBI chief’s name. Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana, and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary were also part of the panel that met at PM residence for at least 90 minutes to shortlist the names.

CBI’s Additional Director Praveen Sinha has been the interim chief of the premier agency since February 3 when Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his tenure.

The panel has shortlisted names of three IPS officers for the post of next Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), sources said. The other two officers in the race were 1986 batch IPS officer VSK Kaumudi, currently posted as Special Secretary Internal Security in Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and 1985-batch IPS officer Kumar Rajesh Chandra, who is currently posted as Director General of SSB.

It was under Jaiswal's supervision as Maharashtra DGP that the Elgaar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence cases were investigated before being transferred to the CBI.

He was reportedly unhappy with some transfers of IPS officers and had even refused to sign on a transfer list put forward by the Uddhav Thackeray government during his tenure as Maharashtra police chief.

It was reportedly because of these disagreements that Jaiswal sought central deputation last year and joined as CISF chief.